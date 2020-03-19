While the B-town is showing their creativity and productivity during the coronavirus lockdown, there are some celebs who are urging people to stay safe during these troubled times. While some are taking up the ‘Safe Hands’ challenge put forward by WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, others are making the most of their time at home by indulging in fun activities.

The deadly virus has brought businesses to a standstill in no time with people asked to maintain social distancing. As of now, India has recorded a total of 169 cases with three fatalities.

Amidst the lockdown, some stars have taken out time for themselves. Being at home, they are enjoying those things that they must have not done in the recent past. Katrina Kaif is also among them. Spreading positivity on her official Instagram handle, Kaif, who is not an avid social media user, shared a fun video with her fans. In the video, one can see Katrina learning to play the guitar. However, the video has no sound.

Alongside the video, Katrina captioned, “Work in progress sound coming soon in a few days hopefully can’t let down @ankurtewari #staysafe. (sic)”

Yesterday, the actress shared some photographs of Alpacas and captioned them as, “this made me smile.”

View this post on Instagram 💛🧡❤️this made me smile A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif) on Mar 17, 2020 at 6:17am PDT

Here is how other celebs are spending their time: