Coronavirus scare has taken everyone under its sway. All the shoots have been stalled and celebs are currently in homes, spending time with their loved ones. While self-quarantining at home, several celebs are opting for different ways to keep themselves busy amidst COVID-19. Deepika Padukone is also in the same list.

From cleaning her wardrobe to taking WHO’s ‘safe hands challenge’, Deepika Padukone is keeping herself busy by indulging in some pampering session at home. A day back, Deepika took the ‘Safe Hands Challenge’ and showed fans how to wash hands amid the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe.

Now, the actress took to her official Instagram handle to share a selfie in which she can be seen indulging in self care while being at home amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

In the picture, Deepika can be seen clad in her striped PJ’s and massaging her face with a roller. While indulging in a self care session, the Chhapaak star clicked a selfie and showed her fans what productivity at home looks like in the wake of Coronavirus.

Deepika shared the selfie and captioned it as, “Season 1:Episode 2Productivity in the time of COVID-19! #selflove #selfcare (sic).”

Seeing Deepika making the best use of her time at home, several fans lauded her in the comments and wished the star to stay safe amidst the global pandemic.

On the work front, Deepika will begin shooting for Shakun Batra’s next with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Produced by Karan Johar, the film will be released on February 12, 2021.