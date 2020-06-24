The year 2020 has so far been full of sad news. It kickstarted on a bad note, especially for the Bollywood industry. While on one hand, everything came to a standstill due to the nationwide lockdown, we also lost some of the gems of the film industry including Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan, Wajid Khan and Sushant Singh Rajput. Now, another news has got everyone worried now. According to a PTI report, veteran choreographer Saroj Khan has been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai after she complained of breathing problems.

According to a source close to her family, the 71-year-old choreographer was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital in Bandra on Saturday. Following her hospitalisation, a mandatory COVID-19 test was done, which turned out to be negative.

“She is fine now and recovering. She had breathing issues and was taken to hospital for that. Her Covid test was done which turned out negative. She doesn’t have any symptoms. She is likely to be discharged in a day or two,” the source told PTI.

As soon as the news of Saroj Khan being hospitalised was out, her fans have been praying for her speedy recovery. Netizens on social media have been praying for the choreographer to get well soon.

In a career spanning over four decades, Khan is credited with choreographing more than 2000 songs including “Dola Re Dola” from Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Devdas, “Ek Do Teen” from Madhuri Dixit-starrer Tezaab and “Ye Ishq Haaye” from Jab We Met.