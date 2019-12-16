With the New Year around the corner, there are three mega movies releasing in 2020 i.e. Deepika Padukone’s Chhapaak, Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior and Rajinikanth’s Darbar. But to a surprise, all the three films are releasing on the same day.

These three films will observe a Box Office clash in January 2020.

On Monday, film critic and Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the announcement. He wrote, “Clash CONFIRMED: #Tanhaji: #TheUnsungWarrior versus #Chhapaak versus #Darbar [#Hindi]… #AjayDevgn, #Kajol, #SaifAliKhan versus #DeepikaPadukone versus #Rajinikanth (sic).”

Speaking of the movies, Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey starrer Chhapaak has been creating much buzz among the audiences. Deepika Padukone will be seen essaying the role of Malti-an acid attack survivor struggling with her condition and then finally leading a campaign against the unregulated sale of acid. From a fabulous work of prosthetics to glimpses of Deepika’s stellar acting, the jaw-dropping trailer speaks for itself. Cinephiles gave thumbs-Up to the same with many touting it already a national award winner.

On the other hand, the action-packed trailer of Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, starring Ajay Devgn, Saif Ali Khan, Kajol also received rave reviews. The period drama is based on the Tanhaji Malusare who fought the Mughals in the 17th century.

These two Bollywood movies will be clashing with superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited Darbar. The same is an action thriller film. It is written and helmed by AR Murugadoss and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran. Aside from Rajinikanth, the movie also stars Nayanthara, Nivetha Thomas, Yogi Babu and Sunil Shetty among others.