‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ mints Rs 20.91 cr in 6 days

The new release ‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ by actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Vaani Kapoor has grabbed Rs 20.91 crore in six days since its release.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Twitter and shared the figures. He wrote: “#ChandigarhKareAashiqui is maintaining a strong trend on weekdaysa However, the shows at multiplexes have been reduced today, since #SpiderMan-ia has taken overa Fri 3.75 cr, Sat 4.87 cr, Sun 5.91 cr, Mon 2.15 cr, Tue 2.18 cr, Wed 2.05 cr. Total: a, 20.91 cr. #India biz.”

The first day got a rank of Rs 3.75 crore.

‘Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui’ is a romantic drama, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, where Ayushmann plays a bodybuilder and Vaani features the role of a Zumba teacher.

The story is all about Ayushmaan’s character Manvinder Munjal ‘Manu’, a bodybuilder from Chandigarh, who falls for a Zumba teacher named Maanvi.

When it’s revealed that Maanvi is a transgender woman, things change.

(With inputs from IANS)