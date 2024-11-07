Chand Mera Dil: Ananya Panday, Lakshya Lalwani star in romantic saga

Bollywood’s rising stars, Ananya Panday and Lakshya Lalwani, are set to team up in a new romantic film titled ‘Chand Mera Dil’.

Directed by Vivek Soni, known for ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar’ (2021), this highly anticipated love story is already generating buzz.

Both Ananya and Lakshya unveiled a series of captivating posters on Instagram, hinting at an intense romance with the caption, “Pyaar mein thoda paagal hona hi padta hai…”

Produced by Dharma Productions, Karan Johar shared his excitement on Instagram, emphasizing the film’s emotional depth. He described ‘Chand Mera Dil’ as a “passionate love story like no other,” adding that Ananya and Lakshya are set to bring a magnetic energy to the screen.

The film’s title appears to be inspired by the classic Mohammed Rafi song “Chand Mera Dil Chandni Ho Tum” from the 1977 hit ‘Hum Kisise Kum Naheen’, which starred Bollywood icons like Rishi Kapoor and Zeenat Aman.

Ananya, who was recently seen in ‘CTRL’, a thriller directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, is building her career with roles that span diverse genres. In ‘CTRL’, she played a social media influencer who, after being betrayed by her boyfriend, uses an AI app to erase his digital footprint—a high-stakes storyline that showcased her versatility as an actress.

Lakshya, on the other hand, gained recognition with ‘Kill’, an action-packed thriller where he portrayed a commando defending a train from a gang of bandits. This will be Lakshya’s first romance-focused role, giving fans a new side of his acting talent.

Directed by Vivek Soni, ‘Chand Mera Dil’ is scheduled to release in 2025 and promises to be a heartfelt portrayal of love and intensity.