Celina Jaitly makes a stunning comeback to Mumbai after 14 years

After spending over a decade overseas, actress Celina Jaitly is back in Mumbai, ready to dive into new professional ventures.

Known for films like ‘No Entry’ and ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, Celina’s return marks an exciting phase in her career.

The actress recently shared a glimpse of her homecoming on Instagram, posting a stylish photo of herself in a black top and ripped jeans. But it was her witty caption that caught everyone’s attention.

Celina humorously pointed out how some Indians pick up foreign accents after just a short trip abroad. “It’s hilarious how some desis go on a four-day holiday and come back speaking like they’ve spent years at Oxford or chilling in New York,” she wrote.

Having lived in Singapore, Dubai, and Europe for the last 14 years, Celina admitted that her own accent remains unchanged. In fact, learning German as her primary language in Austria made her English even more unpredictable.

“Now that I’m back in Mumbai, my friends sound like English news anchors, and I can’t help but wonder—where did I go wrong?” she joked. “Clearly, my ascent to a fancy accent didn’t go well… instead, I just tripped over grammar and landed in the land of ‘What-did-you-just-say?’”

Celina Jaitly last appeared in ‘Seasons Greetings’ (2020), a short film directed by Ram Kamal Mukherjee, alongside Lillette Dubey. Her filmography also includes ‘Thank You’ and ‘Golmaal Returns’.