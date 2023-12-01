CBFC Grants U/A Certificate to Manoj Bajpayee’s Joram

Following its triumphant journey through international film festivals, the highly acclaimed movie Joram, starring Manoj Bajpayee and produced by Zee Studios and MakhijaFilms, is poised to make its big-screen debut. The eagerly awaited film, which has garnered accolades at various festivals, has recently received a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

In less than ten days, audiences across the country will have the opportunity to witness the festival award-winning Joram on the silver screen. This gripping survival drama, featuring outstanding performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Zeeshan Ayyub Khan, and Smita Tambe, has generated a buzz for its compelling narrative and exceptional cinematic achievements.

Director Devashish Makhija expressed his joy over the CBFC’s decision, stating, “We are thrilled that Joram has been granted a U/A certification by the CBFC. This means that audiences nationwide can enjoy the film with their families. Joram addresses important societal questions, and we believe the entire country should watch it. The CBFC’s approval has empowered us and filled us with hope.”

Advertisement

Crafted by Devashish Makhija, the film boasts a stellar cast, including Manoj Bajpayee and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and is produced by Shariq Patel, Ashima Avasthi Chaudhuri, Anupama Bose, and Devashish Makhija. With Piyush Puty’s cinematic vision and Abhro Banerjee’s editing mastery, Joram promises to be a cinematic milestone. The soul-stirring music, composed by Mangesh Dhakde, adds another layer of depth to the film. A collaborative effort between Zee Studios and MakhijaFilm, Joram is set to captivate audiences and is scheduled for release on 8th December.