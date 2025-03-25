CBFC demands changes in political scenes in Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’

Salman Khan’s mass actioner ‘Sikandar’ is all set to hit theatres on March 30, bringing in Eid in style. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has passed the film with a UA 13+ rating. While the board did not suggest to the awaited actioner, there have been a few modifications to the scenes featuring political parties. Moreover, the makers have voluntarily chopped 14 minutes for the final runtime.

As per a Bollywood Hungama report, the board asked the makers of ‘Sikandar’ to mute the word ‘home’ from ‘Home Minister’ wherever required. Moreover, it also suggested that they blur the political party hoarding in a scene. The board approved the rest of the action and dialogue without any changes or modifications.

Advertisement

The outlet also reported that the makers voluntarily chopped 14 minutes of content for the final cut. In totality, the makers trimmed 26 scenes of the film. They cut a 2-minute and 26-second scene with the dialogue ‘Chaar miss call…chalo Rajkot’. The makers also chopped a 4-minute scene with the dialogue ‘Aa gaye aa gaye…bad husband’. Moreover, a 1 minute 12 seconds scene with ‘Usse leke aata hoon’ underwent deletion.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)



Additionally, the sequence where Salman’s character Sanjay sings ‘Ajeeb Dastaan Hai Yeh’ is reportedly cut by 11 seconds. In total, the makers have trimmed 14 minutes and 28 seconds of ‘Sikandar’. Following this, the total runtime of the AR Murugadoss directorial is locked at 2 hours 15 minutes and 47 seconds, reportedly.

Meanwhile, as fans count the days, director AR Murugadoss recently teased details about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan’s riveting entry in the film. With ‘Pushpa’ fame Rashmika Mandanna joining Salman, fans expect the film to be nothing short of a cinematic spectacle.

Speaking with Pinkvilla, Murugadoss explained that Salman’s entry in ‘Sikandar’ is not just a scene, but an event in itself. “I’ve worked with many superstars before, but Salman sir’s intro in Sikandar is something special. We made sure his entry scene becomes one of the film’s biggest highlights.”

Also Read: Vijay Deverakonda gears up for ‘Kingdom’ – His grand return to action!

Sajid Nadiadwala is backing the title with AR Murugadoss at the helm. The film will mark the reunion of Salman and Sajid following their 2014 blockbuster, ‘Kick.’ With the anticipation meter running high, fans are patiently waiting for the film’s release. Apart from Salman and Rashmika, the film also stars Sathyaraj, Kajal Aggarwal, and Prateik Babbar in pivotal roles.