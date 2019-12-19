After a long span of 11 years, the popular Hum Tum couple is all set to make a comeback on the big screen. The duo will be back together in the sequel of 2005 film Bunty Aur Babli. Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji will be seen together in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

On Thursday, Yash Raj Films took to their official Twitter handle to share the announcement. The makers shared a picture featuring Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukherji. Alongside the picture, they wrote, “#SaifAliKhan and #RaniMukerji bring their magic back in #BuntyAurBabli2 @SiddhantChturvD | #Sharvari | #VarunSharma | @BuntyAurBabli2_ (sic).”

Earlier, Saif and Rani were seen together in films like Hum Tum (2004), Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Thoda Pyaar Thoda Magic (2008).

Bunty Aur Babli, the original film, starred Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. The new film will see Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari in titular roles. The makers announced the same on December 17.

Meanwhile, film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He wrote, “CONFIRMED… #SaifAliKhan and #RaniMukerji in #BuntyAurBabli2… Costars #SiddhantChaturvedi and newcomer #Sharvari… Directed by Varun Sharma… Produced by Aditya Chopra… Filming has begun (sic).”

Twist in the tale… #SiddhantChaturvedi and #Sharvari are the new #BuntyAurBabli… Now, with the original #BuntyAurBabli [#SaifAliKhan, #RaniMukerji] also back in the franchise, it will be interesting to see the dynamics between the two #Bunty and #Babli. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

#Rani’s official statement on #AbhishekBachchan and #BuntyAurBabli2: “#Abhishek and I were both approached by #YRF to reprise our roles as the originals in #BuntyAurBabli2 but, unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and we will miss him dearly.” — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 19, 2019

Though Abhishek starred in the original film he couldn’t feature in the sequel.

Bunty Aur Babli 2 will be helmed and written by Varun Sharma.