“Bulli Bai” tweet by Javed Akhtar is the target of netizen trolls

A section of social media users questioned the honor of his great-great-grandfather Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi. This was slammed by veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar.

In her response, Akhtar decried the ongoing ‘Bulli Bai’ controversy, where hundreds of Muslim women were photographed and their photos were gathered from social media accounts and posted on an app, which would then offer them for auction. He expressed his horror at the silence of everyone, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself.

“There is an online auction of hundred women There are so-called Dharm Sansads, advising the army the police, and the people to go for the genocide of almost 200 MLN Indians. I am appalled with everyone’s silence including my own and particularly of The PM. Is this Sub ka Saath?” he wrote.

Several netizens were not pleased with Akhtar’s tweet. The trolls even brought up his ancestors in the conversation.

Calling out such trollers, Akhtar, on Tuesday, tweeted, “The moment I raised my voice against the online auction of women n those glorifying Godse n preaching genocide to the army police n people some bigots have started abusing my great-great-grandfather a freedom fighter who died in Kala Pani in 1864 What do you say to such idiots.”

During the same period, a Mumbai Police team raided Bengaluru and detained a 21-year-old engineering student in connection with the ‘Bulli Bai’ row.

(With inputs from ANI)