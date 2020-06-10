Anushka Sharma is currently soaring high with the grand success of her Amazon Prime Video series Paatal Lok. She must have taken a break from acting but has been actively participating in producing web series or films for OTT platforms with path-breaking, unique content, and cast.

And today, the actress announced her next production Bulbbul. The actress, on Wednesday, shared the first look of her Netflix original film.

In the intriguing teaser of the Netflix original film, one can see a girl prancing over trees as an eerie music plays in the background. Sharing the clip, Anushka wrote on Twitter, “Here’s your first look at #Bulbbul, a fantastic tale about self-discovery, and justice, wrapped in lore, mystery and intrigue, coming soon on @NetflixIndia. Can’t wait to share more! (sic).”

Bulbbul tells the story of Satya and his brother’s child bride Bulbbul. Satya is sent to school in England, and upon his return, he finds out about Bulbbul serving the people of his village after being abandoned by his brother. But the village is haunted by a mysterious woman and Satya must find out the truth.

Produced by Anushka Sharma’s Clean Slate Films, Bulbbul stars Avinash Tiwary, Tripti Dimri and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It is set to release on June 24.