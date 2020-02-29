One of the highly-anticipated films of 2020, Brahmastra is almost in the last leg of shoot and soon the news of its wrap can be expected. Starring Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Brahmastra is being promoted on a massive scale.

Earlier, Big B praised Ranbir and shared a series of photos from the sets with him.

Now, on Saturday, the veteran actor took to his official Instagram handle to share a picture with Alia Bhatt and praised her.

Big B shared a monochrome photo in which Alia can be seen giving a warm hug to the senior actor. Alongside the picture, Big B wrote, “she breezed in .. did her shot .. a huddle .. and out .. the effervescent, supremely talented, scintillating Alia (sic).”

Big B informed that Alia quickly came to give her shot and huddled back to work. The Brahmastra star even praised Alia and called her “supremely talented”.

For the past two days, photos of Ranbir, Big B and Ayan from the sets of Brahmastra have been making rounds on the internet.

Meanwhile, as per a report, Brahmastra’s shoot is nearing its end and soon the wrap may be announced. Brahmastra stars Ranbir and Alia as the leads while Big B, Dimple Kapadia, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy will be seen essaying pivotal roles in the film.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, it is produced by Karan Johar and is being hailed as a different film. The VFX work in Brahmastra is expected to be top-notch. The logo was launched last year and now, the film will be released on December 4, 2020.