Instagram’s #BoysLockerRoom controversy has left everyone in shock. Not just us, but B-town celebs have also come forward to raise their concern over the mindset of certain teenage boys in Delhi after the Boys Locker Room controversy exploded.

For the unversed, the issue got highlighted when the leaked screenshots of a private Instagram chat group comprising some teenage school students from the national capital has stirred up a storm over rape culture in India.

The chatroom is allegedly run by a group of young boys from South Delhi who shared images of women, many of them minors, without their permission. These photos are further subjected to lewd comments, slut-shaming and body shaming. Private chats accessed by certain users also showed members joking about violence against women and ways to rape minors.

The group was exposed by some women on Instagram who have for the past two days taken up the issue with lawyers as well as security agencies.

Bollywood also seems to be in shock. Seeing the mind set of these teenagers, several celebrities have come forward to raise their concern over the issue.

“This is a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly, I reckon,” tweeted Richa Chadha.

This a multi-faceted problem. Because everyone is still squeamish about sex education in our populous/moralistic country, teenagers are confusing porn for sex education! And now data is free. How dangerous! This will explode in our faces in the next five years sadly,I reckon. https://t.co/mPVaXPOe6d — TheRichaChadha (@RichaChadha) May 5, 2020

Swara Bhasker tweeted, “#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’.. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! (sic).”

#boyslockerroom a telling tale of how toxic masculinity starts young! Underage boys gleefully planning how to rape & gangrape minor girls. Parents & teachers must address this with those Kids.. Not enough to ‘hang rapists’ .. we must attack the mentality that creates rapists! https://t.co/Jw4cFQ9gXM — Swara Bhasker (@ReallySwara) May 5, 2020

Chandan Roy Sanyal shared, “15 year old School Boys from distinguished Delhi schools talk about raping the girls in their own class. Shocked to the core!! (sic).”

15 year old School Boys from distinguished delhi schools talk about raping the girls in their own class. Shocked to the core !! — Chandan Roy Sanyal (@IamRoySanyal) May 5, 2020

Meanwhile, the Cyber Cell of Delhi Police have detained a 15-year-old student of a prominent school in South Delhi in connection with the Instagram chat group where rapes were glorified and photos of underage girls were being shared and objectified. Twenty-two other boys have also been identified.