Ajay Devgn and Kajol starrer Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior’s box office collection for day 2 is out now. The period drama seems to have taken everyone by surprise as the film witnessed strong growth on the second day.

While the film featuring Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn and Kajol collected Rs 15.10 crores on Day 1, it shows strong growth with a whopping collection of Rs 20 crore nett on Saturday, reported Box Office India.

The jump for the film is around a huge 40%, which has been released in almost 4000 screens and opened well in mass pockets of Maharashtra. This will take the two-day numbers of the film to 34.50 crore nett.

While Tanhaji should emerge a HIT going by this trend, Chhpaak is a poor second and has only gone up around 35-40% on Saturday. Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey’s film which was off to a slow start continues to remain low on the second day. According to a report in Box Office India, the box office collection of the opening day of Chhapaak was Rs 4.25 Crore . The first-day figures of the movie are lower than estimated ones which should have been around Rs 6 Crore nett.

One of the major difference between Tanhaji and Chhapaak is the number of screens. While Tanhaji has occupied around 3000 screens, Meghana Gulzar’s Chhapaak opened in only 1500 screens. It seems like the controversy surrounding Deepika’s visit to JNU might have affected the opening day collections of Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak.

It will be interesting to see if the word of mouth spreads and Chhapaak’s collections grow outside the multiplexes too on Sunday.