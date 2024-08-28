Boney Kapoor shares iconic throwback from ‘Mr. India’ shoot

Boney Kapoor recently delighted fans by sharing a nostalgic black-and-white photograph from the set of the iconic 1985 film ‘Mr. India’. The post, which appeared on his Instagram account, features a candid moment just before the film’s shoot began, showcasing lead actors Sridevi and Anil Kapoor alongside writer Javed Akhtar.

In the photograph, Anil Kapoor sports an outfit reminiscent of his character in the film, while Sridevi dazzles in a long dress. The accompanying image reads, “January 5th, 1985 – Just before the first day of the shoot for ‘Mr. India’.” The snapshot also includes Boney Kapoor himself, who is seen looking as dashing as ever.

The post quickly garnered attention from fans, who flocked to the comments section. Enthusiasts expressed their admiration for the film, with one suggesting a sequel featuring Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh as a villain. Another praised the film as the best children’s movie in Indian cinema, while several users echoed a common sentiment: a plea for ‘Mr. India 2’.

‘Mr. India’ was a landmark film in Indian cinema, produced by Boney Kapoor and Surinder Kapoor under the Narsimha Enterprises banner. Directed by Shekhar Kapur, it featured a memorable superhero storyline written by the legendary Salim-Javed duo. The film’s music, composed by Laxmikant-Pyarelal, contributed significantly to its success, making ‘Mr. India’ one of the highest-grossing films of 1987.