Boney and Khushi Kapoor honor Sridevi on her 61st birthday

On Tuesday, producer Boney Kapoor and his daughter, Khushi Kapoor, took to social media to honor the memory of the late actress Sridevi on what would have been her 61st birthday. The day was marked by heartfelt tributes and shared memories that celebrate the iconic star’s enduring legacy.

Khushi Kapoor shared a touching throwback photo on her Instagram story, featuring a cherished moment from her childhood with Sridevi and her sister Janhvi Kapoor. The snapshot captures a tender family moment that fans of Sridevi were delighted to see, as it reflects the warmth and closeness of their family life.

Boney Kapoor also commemorated the occasion with a special tribute. Late Monday night, he posted a portrait of Sridevi, likely from her role in the 2012 film ‘English Vinglish’. Accompanying the image, Boney penned a simple yet profound message: “Happy birthday, my Jaan.” His post quickly garnered attention, with fans flooding the comments section to share their own memories and well-wishes. One fan wrote, “Happy birthday hawa hawai we miss you,” while another added, “She will always be the best.”

Sridevi, born Shree Amma Yanger Ayyapan in 1963, was celebrated for her remarkable contributions to Indian cinema. Her illustrious career spanned multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. She is remembered for her unforgettable roles in classics such as ‘Chandni’, ‘Lamhe’, ‘Mr. India’, ‘Chaalbaaz’, ‘Nagina’, and ‘Sadma’. Her final performance in ‘Mom’ earned her a posthumous National Award for Best Actress, underscoring her lasting impact on the film industry.

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018, in Dubai, where she was attending a family function. Despite her passing, her influence and the love she garnered from fans remain strong. The tributes on her birth anniversary are a testament to the indelible mark she left on the world.

In the meantime, Khushi Kapoor has been making her own mark in the entertainment industry. She recently appeared in Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’, a musical film that explores the coming-of-age experiences of beloved characters from the iconic comic series. The film delves into themes of friendship, love, and rebellion, reflecting a new chapter in Khushi’s budding acting career.