Boman Irani makes Cannes debut with Anupam Kher’s ‘Tanvi: The Great’

Boman Irani has officially arrived at Cannes — and not just as a spectator, but as a central figure in a story that celebrates Indian cinema on a global stage.

The veteran actor, known for his unforgettable roles in films like ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ and ‘3 Idiots’, is now adding an international feather to his cap with his debut appearance at the 78th Cannes Film Festival. And the excitement is well-deserved.

Boman Irani is stepping into the spotlight at Cannes with ‘Tanvi: The Great’, a poignant new drama directed by none other than Anupam Kher. Yes, the Anupam Kher — seasoned actor, and now first-time director.

The film is going to premiere on May 17 at the Marché du Film, Cannes’ celebrated film market that runs parallel to the festival, and it’s already creating buzz.

In ‘Tanvi: The Great’, Irani plays Raza Saab, a reclusive but brilliant musical maestro whose life and legacy form the heart of the narrative. It’s a role that Irani calls one of the most rewarding of his two-decade-long career.

“Portraying Raza Saab has been a deeply moving experience,” he shared. “He’s an unknown genius, full of innocence and depth. When Anupam approached me with the concept, I was in tears. I knew I had to be part of this story in whatever way possible.”

Irani isn’t just talking about professional pride — there’s personal emotion woven into this experience, too. Teaming up with long-time friend and colleague Anupam Kher only made it more meaningful.

“Anupam is someone I deeply respect,” said Irani. “Working with him in this new avatar as a director brought a fresh energy to the project. This film is close to both our hearts.”

For Kher, ‘Tanvi: The Great’ is not just a directorial debut — it’s a labour of love. He’ll be presenting the film personally at Cannes, a moment that marks a new chapter in his own illustrious journey in cinema.

The Cannes Film Festival has long been a dream platform for filmmakers and actors alike. For Indian artists, it’s a place where stories find global recognition, and this year, Boman Irani is leading the charge.