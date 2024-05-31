Bollywood’s hottest men ace summer in style

As temperatures soar, Bollywood’s elite are stepping out in enviable summer styles. Here’s a look at how these BTown heartthrobs, the hottest men are setting the trend and how you can draw inspiration from their impeccable fashion choices.

Vicky Kaushal: Mastering Casual Elegance

Vicky Kaushal’s summer wardrobe exemplifies understated sophistication. He pairs a muted tone striped shirt with relaxed-fit denims, striking a balance between simplicity and style. This look is ideal for a leisurely summer day, with the muted tones keeping it cool and the relaxed-fit denims offering comfort. Vicky’s ensemble is a lesson in effortless chic, perfect for those who prefer a laid-back yet polished appearance.

Varun Dhawan: Embracing Playful Prints

Varun Dhawan brings his signature zest to his summer attire with light-colored, playful printed shirts and shorts. He accessorizes with funky glasses and a silver locket, adding a vibrant touch to his outfit. Varun’s style is a blend of fun and functionality, making it ideal for beach outings or city strolls. His lively prints and eye-catching accessories encapsulate his energetic persona, ensuring his summer fashion is both stylish and comfortable.

Pulkit Samrat: Comfort Meets Cool

Pulkit Samrat’s approach to summer fashion combines comfort with a cool aesthetic. He frequently opts for breezy, half-sleeve co-ord sets in light, playful colors, paired with funky shades and rings. Pulkit’s relaxed yet stylish outfits make him a trendsetter for those seeking to stay fashionable without compromising on comfort. His easygoing style is perfect for the sweltering summer months, effortlessly merging practicality with trendiness.

Shahid Kapoor: Modern Classic

Shahid Kapoor showcases a contemporary spin on classic summer fashion. He sports a crisp white, self-designed shirt with rolled-up sleeves, complemented by a silver chain. This look blends timeless elements with modern flair, making it suitable for both casual and semi-formal occasions. Shahid’s fashion sense is versatile and elegant, highlighting his ability to mix classic and contemporary styles seamlessly.

Vijay Varma: Bold and Adventurous

Vijay Varma’s fashion choices are as daring as they are stylish. He dons a beach-y printed co-ord set, complete with classic white canvas shoes, a fedora hat, and chunky rings. Vijay’s bold approach to summer fashion sets him apart, proving that daring choices can make a strong statement. His adventurous style is perfect for those looking to stand out at any summer gathering.

Bollywood’s leading men are showcasing a spectrum of styles this summer, from casual elegance to bold statements. Take cues from Vicky Kaushal’s understated sophistication, Varun Dhawan’s playful prints, Pulkit Samrat’s comfortable cool, Shahid Kapoor’s modern classics, and Vijay Varma’s adventurous flair. These BTown stars provide ample inspiration to elevate your summer fashion game, ensuring you stay cool and stylish all season long.