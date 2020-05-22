Bollywood celebrities, including filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, and actors Taapsee Pannu and Rajkummar Rao, on Thursday said they were praying for all those who have been affected by cyclone Amphan in West Bengal and Odisha.

The extremely severe cyclone has killed at least 72 persons and ravaged Kolkata and several parts of West Bengal as it left behind a trail of destruction by uprooting trees, destroying thousands of homes and swamping low-lying areas of the state.

Shoojit, who is currently in Kolkata, took to Twitter and said that he had never experienced “this kind of chilling and devastating winds”.

“Bengal will need a lot of support to get out of this devastation. Uprooted trees and toppled homes of poor… It may take years to get to normal in some areas,” the filmmaker posted.

Replying to his tweet, Taapsee said she is hopeful that people will collectively emerge stronger from the situation.

“Together to get through this one too. Probably all these are the tests for us to get into the next decade. We shall pass with flying colours. I wish to keep up the hope,” the actor said.

Bhumi Pednekar, Taapsee’s co-star from Saand Ki Aankh, also replied to Shoojit’s post, saying, “Sir we all are praying for the safety of all on the east coast It’s so unnerving. Truly sending everyone there all our luck… Be safe.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted, “Can this year get any worse! Stay safe Bengal… All of us pray for your safety and protection.”

Rajkummar said he is deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to the cyclone.

“My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by #AmphanSuperCyclone and my deepest condolences to the families of victims who lost their lives. #PrayforWestBengal #PrayforOrissa,” he tweeted.

Actor Tisca Chopra wondered “what is happening in 2020” and also offered her prayers to those affected by the cyclone.

Amphan is one of the fiercest cyclone to hit the state in the last 100 years, according to India Meteorological Department.

Packing heavy rain and winds with speeds of up to 190 kmph, cyclone Amphan slammed Digha coast of West Bengal at 2.30 pm on Wednesday, triggering heavy rainfall and gust in various parts of the state.