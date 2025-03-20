Bollywood icons meet New Zealand PM to explore film collaborations

In a rare and exciting development for Indian cinema, Bollywood icons Aamir Khan and Vidya Balan, along with film producers Siddharth Roy Kapur, Ronnie Screwvala, and director Ashutosh Gowariker, met New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon.

The meeting explored the potential of New Zealand as a key destination for Indian filmmaking, signaling new opportunities for cross-border cinematic collaborations.

What made this moment even more significant was that the invitation came directly from PM Luxon himself—a rare move in international film diplomacy.

The Prime Minister took to social media to share his enthusiasm, posting a picture from the meeting and stating, “The film scene brings money into our economy, which creates jobs and grows incomes – and I want to see more of that. So it was great to catch up with a few Bollywood stars to get their thoughts on what more we can do!”

Why New Zealand?

New Zealand has long been known for its breathtaking landscapes, which have provided the backdrop for some of the world’s most iconic films, including ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies. Now, with Indian filmmakers showing interest, the country could soon be home to more Bollywood productions.

For Indian filmmakers, the country offers vast, picturesque locations—from lush green hills to pristine lakes—that could bring fresh visual grandeur to Bollywood storytelling.

With a well-established production infrastructure and attractive incentives, New Zealand could become a preferred filming destination for Bollywood movies.

While international trade bodies and tourism boards usually facilitate such collaborations, having a head of state directly involved speaks volumes about the growing influence of Indian cinema worldwide. This meeting suggests a strengthening of ties between India and New Zealand’s entertainment industries, potentially leading to major Bollywood projects being shot in the country.