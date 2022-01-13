Bollywood celebrities wish their fans a happy Lohri

Many Bollywood celebrities have taken to their social media handles to wish their fans love and happiness during this time of Lohri celebrations. These celebrities include Amitabh Bachchan, Hema Malini, Anil Kapoor, and many more.

The actor thanked his fans on Twitter and wrote, “Moongphali dee khusboo atte gur di mithas,makki dee roti sarson da saag,dil dee khushi atte apnea da pyar Mubarak hove sarian nu lohri da tyohar. #HappyLohri.”

The actor also posted an animated picture of Lohri celebrations on his Instagram story with the caption, “Happy Lohri. May the Lohri fire burn away all the sadness out of your life and bring you joy, happiness and love. Wishing a very Happy Lohri to you and your family”.

Filmmaker Karan Johar tweeted “Lohri di lakh lakh wadhaiyaan! May this festival bring immense health and prosperity! Stay safe and lots of love from my parivaar to yours.”

Actress Hema Malini posted an animated picture on Instagram and wrote, “For all those celebrating Lohri, wish you all a very happy day! #happylohri #lohri #festivals.”

On this auspicious day, actors such as Shraddha Kapoor, Sidharth Malhotra, and Kangana Ranaut also extended their best wishes to their fans.

