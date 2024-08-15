Bollywood actors share Independence Day tribute; Check out

On India’s 78th Independence Day, Bollywood actor Anupam Kher stirred emotions with a powerful video tribute on Instagram. The veteran actor’s post not only showcased India’s journey to freedom but also highlighted its global achievements, from World Cup victories to Olympic triumphs. The moving clip featured historic sacrifices and victories, underlining the collective effort behind India’s freedom. Kher’s heartfelt message, “Jai Hind. Hail India!” resonated deeply with viewers, celebrating both the past sacrifices and present progress.

This year’s Independence Day also saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi address the nation for the 11th time from the Red Fort. Dressed in traditional attire, including a multicolored turban, Modi emphasized the theme ‘Viksit Bharat @ 2047,’ aiming for India to become a developed nation by the centenary of its independence.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

On the celebrity front, stars like Akshay Kumar, Sunny Deol, and Allu Arjun joined in the celebrations with heartfelt social media posts. Kumar shared a proud message about freedom and progress, while Deol posted a picture of a young child holding the Indian flag, reflecting the innocence and hope tied to the nation’s independence. Jackie Shroff and Allu Arjun also contributed to the festive mood with their unique posts, showcasing their love for the country.

Meanwhile, Anupam Kher is making headlines beyond Independence Day celebrations. He has begun shooting for his 542nd film, “The India House,” where he will portray the historical figure Shyamji Krishna Varma. The film promises to delve into India’s struggle for independence, bringing a blend of emotion and patriotism to the big screen. Kher’s busy schedule also includes projects like “Tanvi The Great” and “The Signature,” keeping him at the forefront of Indian cinema.

As the nation reflects on its past and looks forward to future goals, the combined efforts of bollywood celebrities, political leaders, and the public continue to celebrate and honor the spirit of independence.