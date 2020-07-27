Actress Kriti Sanon, who turned a year older on Monday, has received a cute birthday wish from younger sister Nupur.

Nupur posted a boomerang video on Instagram in which Kriti plants a kiss on her younger sister’s cheek.

“Happiest birthday my love, my life, my everything! You only and only deserve the best things in life…the nicest things! You are the most beautiful soul I know,” Nupur captioned the clip.

Actor Varun Dhawan too wished Kriti on Instagram. He called his Dilwale co-star “amazing”.

Director Mukesh Chhabra, who shares a close bond with Kriti, showered the latter with a lot of love.

“Happy birthday beta. You are the most amazing, beautiful and strongest person. You are so special in my life. You have no idea what you mean to me. I love you,” Mukesh wrote.

On-screen, Kriti will be seen essaying the role of a young surrogate mother in Mimi. She also shares screen space with Akshay Kumar in Bachchan Pandey.