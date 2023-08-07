Bipasha Basu opens up about daughter Devi’s heart surgery, gets emotional

Bipasha Basu recently opened up about the health journey of her daughter Devi Basu Singh Grover, sharing that the little one underwent heart surgery just three months after being born. Speaking in a heartfelt conversation with fellow actor Neha Dhupia on Instagram Live, Bipasha revealed that Devi had been born with two holes in her heart.

The revelation came as a surprise, as the condition known as ventricular septal defect (VSD) had not been detected immediately after Devi’s birth. VSD is a congenital heart condition where a hole is present in the wall (septum) separating the heart’s lower chambers (ventricles). Bipasha and her husband Karan Singh Grover welcomed their baby girl, named Devi Basu Singh Grover, into the world on November 12, 2022, and shared a special announcement post to introduce her to their fans.

Reflecting on the challenging time, Bipasha expressed that they were completely unfamiliar with VSD, which stands for ventricular septal defect. During those initial months, the couple was somewhat dazed. Despite their desire to celebrate, there was a sense of numbness. The first five months proved to be quite demanding for them, she added. However, she also emphasized how resilient Devi has been since day one.

Medical professionals recommended regular scans to monitor the healing process of the heart condition. Yet, given the extent of the hole in Devi’s heart, surgery was deemed necessary. “We were informed that there was uncertainty regarding the hole healing on its own, given its size. Surgery was recommended, and the ideal timing was when Devi reached three months of age,” Bipasha shared.

For most cases of ventricular septal defects, open-heart surgery is the preferred method of correction. This surgical procedure involves a patch or sutures to close the hole between the heart’s lower chambers. The surgery necessitates the use of a heart-lung machine and requires an incision in the chest.