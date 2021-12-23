Big day for Indian cricket, bigger day for Indian confidence says Boman Irani

As Farokh Engineer, the character played by Bombay-born actor Boman Irani in ’83, he says India’s 1983 World Cup win was a big day for Indian cricket as well as for Indian self-confidence.

The actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video montage. The video clip portrays lead actor Ranveer Singh, director Kabir Khan and him from Lord’s, the Mecca of cricket.

“The #83 #worldcupvictory was a big day for Indian cricket, and probably a bigger day for Indian confidence and self-belief in general. This is the place where it all erupted for all of us. I finally went there years later to absorb the afterglow,” he wrote.

Irani added: “The feeling was charged, magical and emotional. Was with the always charged, magical, and emotional @ranveersingh for company. Thanks, @kabirkhankk for doing this. The country needed to be reminded. @83thefilm @homeofcricket.”

Meanwhile, Saqib Saleem, Mohinder ‘Jimmy’ Amarnath, shared a picture on Instagram, making a patriotic statement by leaving his signature on the Tricolour, who will be seen portraying the 1983 vice-captain (and Man of the Match in both the semi-finals and finals).

He states in his caption: “83 (India map and heart emoji) @83thefilm.”

(With inputs from IANS)