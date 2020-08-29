While we can’t get enough of the heavy showers these days, it seems to be raining shows at ALTBalaji and ZEE5 Club these days. With their two highly-anticipated shows Virgin Bhasskar and Bebaakee all set to end the month on a high note, the two homegrown OTT giants have given fans another show to look forward to by dropping a couple of BTS pictures from the sets of their upcoming show Bicchoo Ka Khel.

Amongst the many released pictures, we see the dashing Divyenndu break into smiles, wondering what’s next. The other snaps feature a brooding Mukul Chadda in a lockup, the very talented Abhinav Anand looking at the perfect frame for the shot. With crime being the underlying theme of the show, we see a host of actors playing the role of an inspector in the form of Zeishan Qadri and Shreedhar Dubey. Add to that, the women on the show seem to be packing a punch in the posters as we see Anshul Chauhan as a lawyer along with Akanksha Thakur and Trishna Mukherjee. Lastly, we see Rajesh Sharma, Abhishek Chauhan, and Gagan Anand, who look equally captivating in their photos. With so many diverse and layered characters, we can’t wait to see what each of them brings to the table once the show releases.

Bicchoo Ka Khel is a crime thriller that revolves around the story of Akhil, a budding writer who loses his father to a cover-up and how he manipulates the law and walks away scot-free after executing the perfect revenge plan.