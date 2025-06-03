Ananya Panday: “There are more talented, better looking, and hardworking people than me”

Ananya Panday is not shying away from the spotlight, or the criticism that often comes with it.

In a refreshingly candid chat with Times of India, the young star opened up about her privilege, her famous last name, and why she refuses to waste the opportunities she’s been given.

Ananya Panday, who burst onto the Bollywood scene in 2019 with ‘Student of the Year 2’, admitted that she’s well aware of the silver spoon talk.

“I’ve always acknowledged my privilege,” she said. “Even when I went on ‘Koffee with Karan’ for the first time, I said it—I know there are people out there who are more talented, better looking, and more hardworking than me. But I’ve got this opportunity, and I’m not going to waste it. This has been my dream since I was a child.”

While many young actors try to distance themselves from their filmi families, Ananya is taking a different route. She says she’s proud of her roots, especially her connection to her dad, actor Chunky Panday.

“I’ve taken the shame out of being privileged and turned it into pride,” she shared. “My father came from a family of doctors and followed his dream of becoming an actor. He’s worked in the industry for over 40 years. If I can continue that legacy and make him proud, it’ll be a huge achievement for me.”

And for those who think she’s trying to escape her identity? Think again. “I don’t want to hide that I’m Chunky Panday’s daughter. I’m proud of it. People will always have something to say, but I’m learning to own my story.”