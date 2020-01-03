Actress Bhumi Pednekar, who is currently high on career these days, is all set to make a special appearance in the film Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. After delivering a strong performance in Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Bhumi will again share the screen space with actor Ayushmann Khurrana. The actress will continue her association with the franchise by appearing in its sequel.

In the second instalment, Bhumi will be seen in a special appearance which is very different from what it was in the previous part.

On Friday, film critic and trade analyst Tran Adarsh took to his official Twitter handle to share the news. He shared the first glimpse from the film featuring Bhumi Pednekar, sitting on a bullet and laughing out aloud. Alongside the poster, he wrote, “First glimpse… #BhumiPednekar makes a special appearance in #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan… Stars #AyushmannKhurrana… Directed by Hitesh Kewalya… Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai… 21 Feb 2020 release (sic).”

Talking about having Bhumi in the film, producer Aanand L Rai said, “Bhumi is a part of Shubh Mangal Saavdhan family and we couldn’t imagine making Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan without her. She has a very special appearance in the narrative and we are extremely happy to have her on board,” reported IANS.

Bhumi shot for her role over a two-day schedule in Varanasi.

Being dubbed as a family entertainer, the film will explore emotions attached to love, relationships, and homosexuality. The film also stars Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Jeetendra Kumar and Maanvi Gagroo in pivotal roles.

It is jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and Aanand L Rai’s Colour Yellow Productions. Helmed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film will release on February 21.