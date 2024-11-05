Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 fever: Fans turn theatres into clubs, Kartik Aaryan says, ‘Insane!’

The fever around ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ has taken the nation by storm, turning cinema halls into buzzing, club-like scenes. Since its release on November 1, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has shattered expectations, raking in a remarkable ₹36.60 crore on opening day—a career-best for the actor.

The film has quickly become the fastest project in his career to reach ₹100 crore within just three days, a milestone that even many of his contemporaries have yet to achieve.

The enthusiasm of fans has been electric, with reports of audiences dancing to the catchy title track in theatres, making every screening feel like a lively celebration.

Kartik Aaryan himself shared his excitement, posting a video on social media that captured fans in theatres grooving along to the iconic song. He wrote, “Wow, this is insane! Thank you for turning theatres into clubs! Wish I was there too.”

The dedication of fans goes beyond simply watching the movie; in a town in India, 90 die-hard fans even rented a truck to make their way to a nearby theatre and watch the film together.

‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ sees Kartik returning as Rooh Baba, a role that has become synonymous with his name after the success of ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’.

Joining him in this latest installment is a stellar cast, including Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan as the original Manjulika, and Madhuri Dixit. Produced by Bhushan Kumar, the film continues the beloved horror-comedy legacy that began with the original ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’.

With the movie receiving rave reviews and box-office numbers steadily climbing, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ looks ready to enjoy a long and successful fever run.