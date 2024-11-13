Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3: A night to remember as team celebrates box office triumph

The team behind ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ recently celebrated in Mumbai, marking the film’s stunning achievement of surpassing ₹200 crore at the box office within just ten days of its release.

The event, which was nothing short of a star-studded affair, recognized the massive success of this latest installment in the popular ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’ franchise.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar and directed by Anees Bazmee, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is a perfect mix of comedy, horror, and nostalgia, drawing audiences back into the eerie yet humorous world of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa series.

This film has quickly become one of the biggest blockbusters of the year, with its captivating storyline and star-studded cast.

The success party hosted producer Bhushan Kumar and Kartik Aaryan, who, with this film, has joined the elite 200-crore club.

Kartik’s presence at the bash added a special touch, as he became the youngest star to hit this remarkable milestone.

The celebration also saw the presence of Bollywood legends Madhuri Dixit and Vidya Balan, who had played pivotal roles in the earlier installments of the franchise. Newcomer Triptii Dimri also added her charm to the event, as the cast and crew came together to celebrate the film’s monumental success.

Set against the backdrop of Kolkata, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is a treat for both horror and comedy lovers. The film’s principal photography spanned several locations, including Mumbai, Kolkata, Orchha, and Leh, with Manu Anand handling the cinematography.

The official announcement of the movie came out in March 2023. It had its theatrical release on November 1, 2024, just in time for Diwali celebrations.

In its opening week, the film has grossed over ₹338 crore (US$40 million) globally, making it the third-highest-grossing Hindi film of 2024. As the movie continues to draw in massive audiences, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’ is on track to be remembered as one of the biggest hits in Bollywood this year.