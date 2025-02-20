Shraddha Kapoor to lead ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ opposite Harshvardhan Rane?

Shraddha Kapoor boasts a massive fandom specially after the ground-breaking success of ‘Stree 2.’ Recently, word also surfaced that the actress will feature in all eight titles of Maddock’s Horror Comedy Universe. Now, the actress might lead ‘Sanam Teri Kasam 2’ opposite Harshvardhan Rane. The original film recently re-released in theatres, taking over the box office.

The 2016 failed at the box office upon its initial release but has set theatres ablaze with its re-release. Nine years later as the film hit theatres once again, it has become all the rage. Over the years, the film gained a cult status among viewers. Now, the theatres are buzzing with the young population as they catch the title. Within 10 days of its re-release, the title has racked up around 30 crores, outrunning latest releases like ‘Loveyapa,’ and ‘Sky Force.’ Radhika Rao-Vinay Sapru wrote and directed the romantic saga. Deepak Mukut backed ‘Sanam Teri Kasam.’ The film stars Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane in their Hindi film debut. The film is a contemporary rendition of the legends of Shiva-Sati and the novel ‘Love Story’ by Eric Segal.

In a conversation with Instant Bollywood, the interviewer informed the writer-director duo that some fans want Shraddha Kapoor opposite Harshvardhan Rane for the sequel. Hearing this, Radhika said, “Shraddha ko please tag kardo.” Looking at the first title, a new addition to the star cast is possible. Mawra’s character Saraswati aka Saru died in Inder’s (Harshvardhan Rane) arms in the film.

Following this, several Shraddha fans were over the moon. However, die-hard fans of the title are opposed to anyone other than Mawra. One user wrote, “Shraddha Kapoor has done Aashiqui 2 and Ek Villain, so definitely she can play such characters very easily.” Another penned, “Harsh and Shraddha will make it superhit.”

On the other hand, one wrote, “Noooooooooo plzzzzzzzzz……it is a request to the directors we need Mawra and Harsh and no one else plz.” Another claimed, “Nahi yaar only Saru, nahi toh flop ho jayegi.” A user also commented, “Hum dekhne hi nahi jayenge over acting ki dukan ko, only Mawra and Harsh are the best.”

