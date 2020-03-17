Actress Sanya Malhotra, who was last seen in Photograph, is all prepping up for multiple releases in 2020. The actress, who made her debut with Dangal has a busy year ahead.

In a recent interview, Sanya opened up on her experience shooting for Ludo.

Sanya talked about how unconventional it was for her to prepare for her role in Ludo and shared, “While shooting for Ludo, which was a breath of fresh air, I was excited to not prepare myself before the shoot. Anurag sir specifically told me to not prepare any dialogues or scenes.”

She further added, “He would tell me not to think about anything which made me a little nervous before shoot, but on reaching the set, I realised how refreshing it is to not prepare yourself for some characters.”

Sanya Malhotra will be seen in a variety of different characters this year and it’s always a treat for fans to see her on the silver screen.

On the work front, Sanya will next be seen in Anurag Basu’s Ludo. Apart from Ludo, she will also be seen in Shakuntala Devi alongside Vidya Balan and Guneet Monga’s Pagglait.