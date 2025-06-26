Banita Sandhu and Arjun Tanwar barely speak, yet say everything in ‘Detective Sherdil’

While ‘Detective Sherdil’, headlined by Diljit Dosanjh, delivers all the thrills of a classic whodunnit, it’s a quiet, deeply felt love story in the background that’s stealing hearts. And it doesn’t even need many words. Enter Banita Sandhu as Shanti and newcomer Arjun Tanwar as Purvak, two characters whose relationship unfolds in subtle glances and unspoken understanding.

In a film packed with twists and intrigue, their restrained chemistry becomes an emotional anchor.

Speaking about her co-star, Banita couldn’t help but admire Arjun’s dedication, saying, “He came in with such focus and preparation, it was honestly inspiring. For a debut, he carried himself with the kind of intensity you’d expect from someone far more experienced.”

For Arjun Tanwar, acting opposite Banita Sandhu was equally transformative. “There’s a warmth and effortlessness she brings to each scene,” he said. “Watching her shift between technical precision and raw spontaneity pushed me to be better. She made every silent moment between our characters feel real and full.”

On-screen, Shanti and Purvak’s story simmers gently beneath the surface: no dramatic confessions or declarations, just quiet resilience and loyalty that becomes all the more powerful for its understatement.

While Diljit’s charismatic lead performance and the film’s sharp plot keep the momentum going, Banita and Arjun provide its emotional heartbeat.