Diana Penty dazzles in a bold new avatar in ‘Detective Sherdil’

Get ready for a thrilling ride! The trailer for ‘Detective Sherdil’ has just dropped, and while Diljit Dosanjh’s comedic charm is as delightful as ever, it’s Diana Penty who truly grabs attention with her sharp, fearless, and refreshingly bold new avatar.

Known for her grace and girl-next-door roles, Diana flips the script this time, stepping into the shoes of a razor-sharp detective who doesn’t miss a beat. From the very first frame, Diana’s screen presence screams confidence.

Advertisement

She isn’t just there to support the plot—she ‘is’ the plot. Her chemistry with Diljit is electric, full of playful banter, quick comebacks, and an underlying sense of competition that’s pure entertainment.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZEE5 (@zee5)

The film, directed by debutant Ravi Chhabria and produced by Ali Abbas Zafar, promises a delicious mix of comedy, mystery, and chaotic detective adventures.

In the trailer, we see Diana Penty and Diljit’s characters bouncing off each other like seasoned rivals caught in a hilarious cat-and-mouse chase.

The backdrop of Budapest adds a splash of international flair to their high-energy investigation.

And it’s not just about the two leads. The movie boasts a power-packed supporting cast with veterans like Boman Irani, Ratna Pathak Shah, Chunky Pandey, Banita Sandhu, and Sumeet Vyas adding to the ensemble.

But even in this starry crowd, Diana’s transformation and commanding performance are impossible to miss.

What makes this moment particularly exciting for Diana Penty’s fans is how ‘Detective Sherdil’ continues her steady climb through diverse and challenging roles. Since her memorable debut in ‘Cocktail’ (2012), Diana has carefully carved a niche for herself, never rushing but always surprising.

Whether she played the runaway bride in ‘Happy Bhag Jayegi’, the courageous army officer in ‘Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran’, or her recent powerful appearances in ‘Bloody Daddy’ and ‘Adbhut’, Diana has consistently chosen roles that break away from typecasting.

This time, she’s having fun. She’s cracking cases, trading witty lines with Diljit, and showing off a completely new side of her acting range—a smart, sassy detective who’s got both the brains and the attitude to own the screen.

‘Detective Sherdil’ is set to premiere on OTT platforms starting June 20, 2025. Going by the trailer, it promises a rollercoaster of puzzles, punchlines, and perfectly timed chaos.