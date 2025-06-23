Arjun Tanwar goes from being noticed to being noteworthy in ‘Detective Sherdill’

Life sometimes comes back in the most unexpected, beautiful ways. Just ask Arjun Tanwar.

The fresh face, who is now making waves for his heartfelt performance as Purvak in ‘Detective Sherdill’ on ZEE5, has a story that feels straight out of a movie itself.

Playing a deaf and mute accountant in this gripping thriller, Arjun has caught everyone’s attention, not just for stepping into a challenging role, but for doing it with grace and depth.

Sharing the screen with big names like Diljit Dosanjh, Boman Irani, Banita Sandhu, and Diana Penty, the young actor has made a solid first impression.

But for Arjun Tanwar, this isn’t just another acting gig. It’s a full-circle moment that’s been a decade in the making.

“About ten years ago, I used to work out at the same gym as Diljit paaji,” Arjun fondly recalls. “One day, he just looked at me and said, ‘You’ll become a big actor one day.’ I’ve carried those words with me ever since.”

That one random, almost casual moment left a lasting mark on Arjun, quietly fueling his dream. Fast forward to today, and he’s not just acting. He’s sharing the screen with the very person who unknowingly planted that seed of belief.

It seems Diljit’s encouragement wasn’t limited to that gym encounter. On set, he remained just as supportive. Arjun shared how during a particularly emotional scene, he felt something was missing and requested a retake.

Without hesitation, Diljit backed him. “He immediately said, ‘Let’s do it.’ That kind of support from someone like him really pushed me to give it my best,” Arjun says.

Though ‘Detective Sherdill’ is his breakout role, Arjun’s talents don’t stop at acting. He’s also a gifted singer and has already made his mark on stage.

Just this May, he performed as the opening act for Himesh Reshammiya at the sold-out Capmania Tour.