Baburao memes reignite laughter as Paresh Rawal steps away from ‘Hera Pheri 3’

Baburao Memes: Paresh Rawal has recently stirred quite a buzz, but not for a new film release—instead, for his decision to step away from the much-anticipated ‘Hera Pheri 3’.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the beloved actor clarified the reason behind his exit, making it clear that it had nothing to do with any creative clashes.

“I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER, I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film director,” Paresh Rawal wrote, putting rumors to rest.

But while the news of his exit might have disappointed many, fans quickly shifted gears and turned to nostalgia, flooding social media with hilarious memes and throwbacks from the original ‘Hera Pheri’ movies.

From Baburao’s legendary misunderstandings to his signature laugh and quirky antics, these memes show how deeply Paresh Rawal’s performance has imprinted itself in pop culture.

This announcement caught the attention of fans and the film fraternity alike. The ‘Hera Pheri’ series, especially the first two films, has a cult following, largely because of the impeccable comic timing and unforgettable characters played by Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty.

Rawal’s character, Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, remains one of the most iconic roles in Bollywood comedy history.