Paresh Rawal reminds ‘Hera Pheri’ fans: “There are three heroes!”

Veteran actor Paresh Rawal had unexpected exit from ‘Hera Pheri 3’. This has sent shockwaves across Bollywood and among fans of the beloved comedy franchise.

Known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, or simply “Babu Bhaiya,” Rawal’s absence from the upcoming film has left audiences disheartened, many pleading with him on social media to reconsider.

Fans flooded X (formerly Twitter), urging Rawal to return. One heartfelt plea read, “Sir, please think once again about joining Hera Pheri. You are the hero of this movie.”

In response, Rawal humbly corrected the fan, emphasizing, “No… There are three heroes in Hera Pheri.”

His reply reminded everyone of the strong trio, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal, that made the franchise so special.

NO … There are Three Heroes in Hera Pheri . ❤️ https://t.co/k7naUD5jiC — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) June 9, 2025

The news became even more intense when reports surfaced that Akshay Kumar was allegedly planning to take legal action against Rawal for his sudden withdrawal from the project. Paresh Rawal swiftly addressed the situation, clarifying his stance and making it clear that his decision was not impulsive.

He revealed that his lawyer, Ameet Naik, had already sent a formal response to the film’s producers regarding what he called his “rightful termination and exit” from the film.

Sharing the update on X, Rawal wrote, “Once they read my response, all issues will be laid to rest.”

Speculation initially suggested that Rawal had parted ways with ‘Hera Pheri 3’ over creative differences, but he firmly put those rumours to rest. In another post, he clarified, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I REITERATE THAT THERE ARE NO CREATIVE DISAGREEMENTS WITH THE FILMMAKER. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan, the film’s director.”

Priyadarshan, who directed the first film and is returning for this highly anticipated sequel, originally brought together the unbeatable trio of Akshay Kumar as Raju, Suniel Shetty as Shyam, and Paresh Rawal as Baburao.

Fans have long been eager to see this magical combination once again on screen.

Suniel Shetty, who played Shyam in the franchise, also opened up about Rawal’s exit, saying the news left him both shocked and heartbroken. Speaking to ANI, Shetty said, “It’s an absolute shock to me. I just heard the news yesterday, and I still need to call and find out what really happened. Honestly, I’m completely heartbroken because if there was one film I was truly looking forward to, it was Hera Pheri.”

Shetty didn’t hold back when he expressed that ‘Hera Pheri 3’ simply wouldn’t work without Rawal’s character. “It cannot happen. It can maybe go on without me or Akshay, but it 100% cannot happen without Paresh ji. Raju and Shyam, if they’re not hammered by Babu Bhaiya, it doesn’t work. The soul of the film is Baburao.”

The ‘Hera Pheri’ franchise has earned a cult status over the years, largely because of the crackling chemistry between the three leads.