Armaan Jain and his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on February 3. The duo had many close friends and relatives who made their presence known at the big fat wedding ceremony. On Tuesday, the couple threw a wedding reception which was graced by Bollywood bigwigs as well as renowned industrialists. The shutterbugs captured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Shakeel Ladakh and many others at the reception.
Ranbir Kapoor, who missed his cousin’s wedding because of his father’s health, was spotted at the reception with mother Neetu Kapoor and one-love Alia Bhatt.
View this post on Instagram
Look who’s here! #RanbirKapoor, #AliaBhatt and #NeetuKapoor arrive for #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.Mesmerising! #AliaBhatt for #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception last night #arjunkapoor #janhvikapoor #rampwalk #bollywoodfashion #pictureoftheday #varundhawan #shraddhakapoor #shahidkapoor #ananyapanday #manushichhillar #akshaykumar #ajaydevgan #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #saratendulkar #blenderspridefashiontour #mycraftmypride #Seelatest #Seelatestentertainment
Malaika Arora was spotted with her long time beau Arjun Kapoor.
View this post on Instagram
No one does red as good as #MalaikaArora. #ArmaanJain #AnissaMalhotra What a stunning couple! #MalaikaArora and #ArjunKapoor at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. #bollywoodactor #bollywoodactress #bollywoodceleb #bollywoodcelebrity #bollywoodnews #bollywoodmovie #Seelatest #Seelatestentertainment #shraddhakapoor #shahidkapoor #ananyapanday #manushichhillar #akshaykumar #ajaydevgan #deepikapadukone #ranbirkapoor #ranveersingh #kartikaaryan #saraalikhan #saratendulkar #blenderspridefashiontour
Shahrukh Khan came along with his wife at the reception. The duo tapped their feet at the event too.
View this post on Instagram
#ShahRukhKhan and #GauriKhan looking beautiful at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception 🔴LINK IN BIO Follow For More 👉@scriptedstars 🌟 – – – – – – – – – #scriptedstars #srk #shahrukh #bollywood #kingkhan #shahrukkhan #gaurikhandesigns #shahrukhkhanfans #bollywoodking #Bollywoodcouple #bollywoodactoractress #bollywoodactors #instagood #shahrukh_khan #bollywoodlovers #instalike #shahrukhkhanfanclub #bollywoodqueen #shahrukhkhanlovers #bollywood2020 #weddingvibe #bollywoodwedding #bollywoodupdates #bollywoodcelebrity #weddingreception #photooftheday
The Kapoor sisters, who had a lot of fun at the wedding was also spotted posing for the camera along with Samiera.
View this post on Instagram
Malang star Kunal Kemmu also arrived at the event with his wife Soha Ali Khan.
View this post on Instagram
Youth icon Ananya Panday was also spotted at the event along with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.
View this post on Instagram
💖✨💗 @chunkypanday @bhavanapandey @ananyapanday . . . . . . . . #ananyapanday #bhavanapandey #chunkypanday #rysapanday #tigerjackieshroff #arjunkapoor #like4likes #likes #likeforlikes #ahaanpanday #alannapanday #followforfollowback #follow4followback #follow #Soty2 #patipatniaurwoh #ppaw
Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted with her family.
View this post on Instagram
#ShanayaKapoor looks beautiful at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception.
There were many other celebs too spotted at the party.
View this post on Instagram
Stunner @kiaraaliaadvani at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. . . #wedding #weddingdress #weddingstyle #weddingphotography #weddingfashion #actress #bollywood #bollywoodactress #actor #bollywoodactor #indianactress #bollywoodheroine #bollywoodbeauty #tollywoodbeauty #tollywoodactor #tollywoodactress #tollywoodheroine #Tollywood #teluguactress #teleguactor #teluguheroine #kiaraaliaadvani #kiaraadvani #fashion #style #dress #outfit #gown
View this post on Instagram
The beauty queen #ranimukherjee at #armaanjain and #anissamalhotra wedding reception 😍😍 FOLLOW :- @classy_bollywood_ . @classy_bollywood_ For more updates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywood#hollywood#pollywood#malaikaarora#deepikapadukone #kritisanon #saraalikhan #shraddhakapoor #gymmotivation #priyankachopra #kareenakapoor #nehadhupia #shrutihassan #rakulpreetsingh #ranveersingh #theclassybollywood
View this post on Instagram
Thw gorgeous Mother – daughter #twinklekhanna and #dimplekapadia at #armaanjain and #anissamalhotra wedding reception 😍😍 FOLLOW :- @classy_bollywood_ . @classy_bollywood_ For more updates . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #bollywood#hollywood#pollywood#malaikaarora#deepikapadukone #kritisanon #saraalikhan #shraddhakapoor #gymmotivation #priyankachopra #kareenakapoor #nehadhupia #shrutihassan #rakulpreetsingh #ranveersingh #theclassybollywood
View this post on Instagram