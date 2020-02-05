Armaan Jain and his longtime girlfriend Anissa Malhotra tied the knot on February 3. The duo had many close friends and relatives who made their presence known at the big fat wedding ceremony. On Tuesday, the couple threw a wedding reception which was graced by Bollywood bigwigs as well as renowned industrialists. The shutterbugs captured Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora Ladakh, Shakeel Ladakh and many others at the reception.

Ranbir Kapoor, who missed his cousin’s wedding because of his father’s health, was spotted at the reception with mother Neetu Kapoor and one-love Alia Bhatt.

Malaika Arora was spotted with her long time beau Arjun Kapoor.

Shahrukh Khan came along with his wife at the reception. The duo tapped their feet at the event too.

The Kapoor sisters, who had a lot of fun at the wedding was also spotted posing for the camera along with Samiera.

View this post on Instagram @thesamairakapur @therealkarismakapoor ❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@therealkareenakapoor) on Feb 4, 2020 at 5:00pm PST

Malang star Kunal Kemmu also arrived at the event with his wife Soha Ali Khan.

View this post on Instagram Pre wedding glitters @khemster2 A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi) on Feb 4, 2020 at 8:50am PST

Youth icon Ananya Panday was also spotted at the event along with her parents Chunky Panday and Bhavana Panday.



Shanaya Kapoor was also spotted with her family.

View this post on Instagram #ShanayaKapoor looks beautiful at #ArmaanJain and #AnissaMalhotra’s wedding reception. A post shared by Muvipedia (@muvifreak) on Feb 4, 2020 at 12:13pm PST

There were many other celebs too spotted at the party.