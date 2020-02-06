After attending a big fat wedding ceremony of Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra, Taimur Ali Khan attended the birthday party of Karan Johar’s kids – Yash and Roohi. Since then, a series of pictures and videos from the party are surfacing on social media.

In one of the videos, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s li’l munchkin is seen having the best of his time. One can see Taimur playing the drum. Unlike his daddy, Saif Ali Khan, it looks like, son Taimur is not too fond of guitar but loves to play the drum. In the said video, Taimur is seen wearing blue jeans paired with a blue jacket and is happily playing the drums.

On Wednesday, Karan Johar celebrated the third birthday of his twins Yash and Roohi in a hotel in Mumbai and going by the photos, the setting of the party looked like that of a campsite.

Besides, another video that has been shared online is that of Karan Johar feeding cake to the kids. While Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Abram Khan was seen covering his face, Karan was seen feeding cake to Amrita Arora’s son and later licking it off his fingers.

From Kareena Kapoor Khan, Soha Ali Khan, Farah Khan to others, a host of B-town stars were papped at the bash and Alia Bhatt deserves a special mention as she posted a photo wherein she is seen giving Roohi, seated on a red toy bike, a peck on the cheek.

Yash and Roohi will turn three on January 7, 2020. While they had an intimate first birthday, their second birthday was based on the theme London. On the work front, after doing a recce, Karan Johar will soon kick-start the shooting of his period film- Takht starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar, Vicky Kaushal and Anil Kapoor.