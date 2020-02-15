When it comes to celebrations, B-town is always a step ahead with enthusiasm and style, be it an awards night, a wedding or a festival. On Friday, the entire world celebrated the festival of love – Valentine’s Day.

Bollywood celebs made sure to express their feelings on social media. While a majority of celebs penned down heartwarming messages for their respective partners, there have been celebrities who extended their Valentine’s Day wishes to their social media family in their own way.

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan, who came with their much talked about movie Love Aaj Kal on Valentine Day, shared adorable posts on their respective Instagram handles and sent their wishes to the fans.

Kartik shared a still from the Imtiaz Ali directorial wherein he was seen dressed as Raghu (his character in Love Aaj Kal). “Happy Valentine’s day Raghu ki taraf se,” he captioned the image.

On the other hand, Sara too shared bubbly pictures of herself and wrote, “Happy Valentine’s Day Go celebrate with your Bae Trust me do as I say Watch #LoveAajKal it’s out today”.

Meanwhile, Varun Dhavan also shared a cute video featuring a virtual heart pumping alongside his chest as he wished his fans on Valentine’s Day.

The Street Dancer 3D star wrote, “Happy #valentinesday doston yaaron pyaaron. Don’t cheat your heart beat.”

On the other hand, Randeep Hooda shared a beautiful video flaunting the animal lover in him as he wished his fans on Valentine’s Day.