B Praak Wraps Up Climax Song for Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal

B Praak, the music artist, recently shared news about completing the recording of the climax song for the eagerly awaited film Animal, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor, and Bobby Deol. Taking to Instagram, B Praak expressed his excitement, stating that the song, penned by Jaani, is a poignant “father and son song” scheduled for the film’s climax. He shared images from the studio along with the film’s poster, emphasizing that working on a song for Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga was a dream come true. B Praak eagerly awaits the release of this emotionally charged song.

In his Instagram post, B Praak wrote, “Completed The Most Beautiful Of Ours In ANIMAL Movie. It Was One Of Our Dream To Do A Song For #ranbirkapoor And @sandeepreddy.vanga The Best And Trust Me This Song Will Make You So Emotional Dard Bhot Zada He Bhardiya Hai. Beautifully Written By one nd only @jaani777 #fatherandson Song Can’t Wait For This Climax Song,” conveying his anticipation with a series of emojis.

Animal’s much-anticipated teaser has already been unveiled, showcasing remarkable performances by Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna. The teaser offers a glimpse into a profound father-son relationship, featuring impressive acting and cinematography. In addition to the stellar trio, Animal boasts a talented ensemble cast, including Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Shakti Kapoor, and Saurabh Sachdeva. The film promises a compelling narrative and stellar performances, building anticipation among fans.

Advertisement