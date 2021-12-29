Ayushmann says I’m drawn to unique content, scripts with heart and soul

Despite his reputation for making socially relevant films, Ayushmann Khurrana doesn’t choose his films based on the conversations that they will stimulate.

For him, it is the content of the script and the talent of the director that seals the deal, and everything else is a bonus.

Ayushmann says, “I’m drawn to unique content, to scripts that have heart and soul, to subjects that I feel are important to be backed. I never choose a film thinking how much conversation it will generate. I’m essentially an artiste who is trying to entertain people first with the best of films. Generating conversation is a byproduct of the quality of script that comes my way.”

He adds, “I only choose a film basis the script and what it has to offer to audiences. It needs to be fresh and novel and if it can propel people into thinking and questioning things about our lives as we know it, then it’s a bonus. People don’t come to see films because they want to start a conversation. They come to get entertained first and then converse about a specific message that is delivered to them in the freshest manner possible.”

The actor feels fortunate to have collaborated with filmmakers who have pushed him to his limits, “I’m fortunate that I have found filmmakers, storytellers and script-writers who are willing to take the plunge to say something new. Whatever I’m today, is also because of them, their hard work and their vision.”

“So, while I will keep scouting for best scripts, I also hope that I always get to collaborate with the best minds in Indian cinema,” he concludes.

(With inputs from IANS)