‘L2: Empuraan’ to drop at 6am sharp: Mohanlal returns as Khureshi-Ab’raam

Hold on to your seats, movie buffs! The much-anticipated sequel to the Malayalam blockbuster ‘Lucifer’, titled ‘L2: Empuraan’, is all set to hit the big screens with a bang – and guess what? The first show will roll out at 6:00 AM IST on March 27, 2025.

Prithviraj Sukumaran, who’s not only directing the film but also playing the iconic Zayed Masood, broke the news on Instagram. Along with the exciting announcement, he dropped a powerful new poster that features superstar Mohanlal, aka Stephen Nedumpally (or should we say Khureshi-Ab’raam?), standing tall amid a crowd of cops, media, and the public.

The poster alone has fans buzzing with excitement, but Prithviraj’s caption was the cherry on top. “The first day, first show of #L2E #Empuraan will start at 6:00 AM IST on the 27th of March 2025. Shows across the world will start at the corresponding time in respective time zones. Stay tuned for further details!” he wrote.

And it’s not just Malayalam cinema lovers who are thrilled — the film will drop in five languages: Malayalam, Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada.

If ‘Lucifer’ was a storm, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is likely to be a full-blown hurricane. The original film, released in 2019, saw Mohanlal’s mysterious and powerful character, Stephen Nedumpally, win hearts and dominate the box office. The sequel promises to take things up a notch, diving deeper into Stephen’s alter ego, Khureshi-Ab’raam.

Joining Mohanlal and Prithviraj in this high-octane thriller are Tovino Thomas, Indrajith Sukumaran, Manju Warrier, Saniya Iyappan, Arjun Das, Saikumar, Suraj Venjaramoodu, and Baiju Santhosh. Adding international flair to the cast is Jerome Flynn, best known for his role as Bronn in ‘Game of Thrones’, who will be making his Indian cinema debut.

‘L2: Empuraan’ filming has taken place across diverse and stunning locations, including Faridabad, Shimla, Leh, Chennai, Gujarat, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Kerala, the UK, the US, and the UAE. Talk about taking the story global!

Produced by Lyca Productions, Aashirvad Cinemas, and Sree Gokulam Movies, the film is penned by Murali Gopy, who also wrote ‘Lucifer’.

Why the 6 AM show?

In Kerala, die-hard fans celebrate their favorite stars with early morning shows, grand processions, and cracker bursts. With a 6 AM premiere, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is staying true to that tradition while also allowing international fans to join the hype in their respective time zones.

March 27, 2025 — mark your calendars, set your alarms, and get ready to witness Mohanlal in his most intense avatar yet. With Prithviraj helming the project and a stellar cast to back him up, ‘L2: Empuraan’ is gearing up to rewrite box office history.

Get your popcorn ready, folks! The Empuraan era is coming.