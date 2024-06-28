Ayushmann Khurrana celebrates Tahira Kashyap’s directorial debut ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’

Ayushmann Khurrana is beaming with pride as his wife, Tahira Kashyap Khurrana, launches her directorial debut, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’. The film, featuring the talents of Sakshi Tanwar, Saiyami Kher, and Divya Dutta, hit the screens on Friday, and Ayushmann is singing its praises.

In the midst of the excitement surrounding the India versus England T20 World Cup 2024 semi-final, Ayushmann Khurrana took a moment to highlight Tahira’s achievement. He turned to Instagram to share his enthusiasm, saying, “While we watch the match where Sharma Ji ka beta is leading our pack… the big news is @tahira_k’s debut film #SharmajeeKiBeti is out! She’s a born writer/director since our theatre days. This will definitely warm your hearts.”

Tahira herself took to social media to express her gratitude and reflect on her journey. In an emotional post, she wrote, “Dreams…sigh… they keep you alive. While you continue breathing it’s your dreams that truly infuse the passionate spirit to keep you going. It took 7 long years but it was truly worth the wait. This was the longest gestation period for me… Thank you Universe, thank you to all the collaborators, thank you to all who believed in me, thank you to also those who didn’t, thank you for all the delays and all the obstacles that happened in the interim, thank you to all the good days and those that were testing, for had it not been for all of the above, this day wouldn’t have been possible. Every choice taken, every decision taken creates a new possibility for you. I am glad for all that happened as all that led to this film getting so much love and respect. Gratitude, shukrana!”

The couple, married since 2008, share two children: Virajveer and Varushka. Their support for each other’s careers has been evident throughout their journey, and Ayushmann’s latest shoutout is a testament to their bond.

‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ recently had a star-studded screening in Mumbai. The event saw the presence of notable names like Taapsee Pannu, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre, and many others. The film’s ensemble cast includes Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, and Saiyami Kher, with additional performances by Vanshika Taparia, Arista Mehta, Sharib Hashmi, and Parvin Dabas.

The narrative of ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ delves into the lives of middle-class women from various backgrounds, exploring their aspirations, dreams, and pivotal coming-of-age moments. This multigenerational story promises to resonate with audiences, offering a heartfelt glimpse into the lives of its characters.

Now available on Prime Video, ‘Sharmajee Ki Beti’ is set to captivate viewers with its warmth and relatable storytelling. Ayushmann’s endorsement and Tahira’s heartfelt gratitude underscore the significance of this milestone in their lives.