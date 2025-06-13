Ayesha Shroff sends birthday love to Disha Patani despite breakup with Tiger Shroff

Even though Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are no longer together, it’s clear that Disha still holds a special place in the Shroff family’s heart. On Disha’s birthday, Tiger’s mother, Ayesha Shroff, made sure to let the world know that their bond remains as strong as ever.

Taking to Instagram, Ayesha shared warm wishes for Disha, posting cheerful photos of the actress and writing, “Happppppppiest birthday deeeeeeeshu!! wish you the besssst year ahead!!”

Advertisement

Disha quickly responded to the sweet message, calling Ayesha her “aunty” and adding, “Love you so much my aunty,” along with red heart emojis.

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ayesha Shroff (@ayeshashroff)

One of the pictures showed Disha smiling in a candid moment beside a cow, while the other captured a joyful moment between her and Ayesha.

For years, Disha and Tiger were at the center of relationship speculation. They were often seen together, sparking countless rumors about their closeness. Their on-screen chemistry first caught attention in the 2016 music video ‘Befikra’, and the two later starred in the action hit ‘Baaghi 2’.

Disha also made a striking appearance in the dance track ‘Do You Love Me’ from ‘Baaghi 3’.

Although neither ever confirmed their relationship, their joint appearances, vacations, and social media posts kept fans guessing. Reports of their breakup surfaced in 2022, but true to their private nature, both remained silent on the matter.

Interestingly, even after the reported split, Disha continues to share a close bond with Tiger’s family. She is often seen supporting Tiger’s sister, Krishna Shroff, and her interactions with Ayesha Shroff remain warm and affectionate, as seen in the recent birthday post.

Disha, who turned 33 on June 13, received love from many friends and admirers on her special day. Among them was actress Mouni Roy, one of Disha’s closest friends, who posted an emotional birthday tribute on Instagram.

Calling Disha her “mystifying, electrifying, most beautiful lil sis,” Mouni thanked her for being a constant source of support and joy. “Thank you for bringing sunshine & sunnies into my life no matter what the weather is, for checking up on me every single day no matter which continent you are in and very casually being the greatest friend any girl can ask for,” Mouni wrote. She ended the note by calling Disha “part goddess & 3/4th ninja warrior.”