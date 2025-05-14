Avinash Tiwary & Medha Shankr kick off ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’ shoot in Mussoorie

The hills of Mussoorie just got a dose of Bollywood charm as the cameras have officially started rolling for ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2’.

The sequel to the 2020 romantic comedy is back with a brand-new pairing — Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr — and the excitement is already bubbling.

The makers shared the big news on social media, posting behind-the-scenes snapshots of the duo on set.

The post came with a cheerful caption: “Get ready for a rollercoaster of romance, comedy, and drama as the first schedule of ‘Ginny Weds Sunny 2′ officially begins! Excited to begin this journey with an amazing team!”

While the original film starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, this second chapter introduces a fresh energy with Avinash and Medha leading the charge. Medha, who made a mark with ’12th Fail’, is stepping into a full-blown rom-com zone, while Avinash continues his rise in the romantic genre.

Helming this project is director-writer Prasshant Jha, with the film production of Vinod Bachchan under the Soundarya Productions banner — a name that previously backed ‘Tanu Weds Manu’ and ‘Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana’, both known for their strong mix of humour and emotion.

Speaking about the sequel, producer Vinod Bachchan shared, “We’re thrilled to take the ‘Ginny Weds Sunny’ universe forward. The love the first film received gave us the push to create something fresh yet familiar. With Avinash and Medha, we’ve found a delightful new pairing that’s sure to click with audiences. Expect more heart, more laughs, and a whole lot of surprises.”

Though the full plot is still under wraps, early signs suggest the sequel will offer a new take on love and relationships — perhaps with a few unexpected twists.