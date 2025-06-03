Avantika Malik shares how she and Imran Khan co-parent without being in talking terms

The journey of Imran Khan and Avantika Malik had twists and turns. Once childhood sweethearts, the actor and the model tied the knot in 2011 after years of dating. Their bond brought a beautiful daughter, Imara, into the world in 2014.

But as with many relationships, life had different plans, and by 2019, Imran and Avantika decided to part ways.

Despite the divorce, their story didn’t end with bitterness or drama. In a recent candid conversation with Nayandeep Rakshit, Avantika opened up about the realities of their split and the delicate dance of co-parenting that followed.

She made it clear: while they are no longer on speaking terms, the love and respect for their daughter remain a shared priority.

“I think the real break comes when you realize you’ve done everything you can,” Avantika said thoughtfully. “We gave it our best shot when we were younger, but sometimes, the happiness you seek means choosing yourself.”

She confessed that the separation was a painful journey and not an easy decision to make. “It took me a long time to get to this place.”

When it comes to communication, Avantika Malik describes it as “cordial” but stops short of calling Imran Khan a friend. “Friends is a strong word, and we’re not quite there yet. Maybe someday.”

But where the two really come together is in their parenting approach. Both are fully committed to ensuring Imara feels loved and secure, no matter the family dynamics.

Avantika explained, “We made sure she always has access to both of us. She spends equal time with her mom and dad, and that’s crucial for her sense of stability.”

What stands out most is their united front to shield Imara from adult conflicts. “We’ve been careful not to expose her to any discussions about our divorce or legal issues. She knows she hasn’t lost anyone—both of us are still here for her, always,” Avantika shared. “And importantly, she carries no guilt or shame for what happened between us.”