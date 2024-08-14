Australian PM Albanese meets Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji

In a notable fusion of politics and cinema, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese recently met Bollywood icons Karan Johar and Rani Mukerji at Parliament House in Canberra. The visit highlighted the enduring bond between Australia and India, celebrated through the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM), one of the largest Indian film festivals held outside India.

Albanese took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the meeting, praising the festival’s role in strengthening ties between the two nations. “Rani Mukerji and @karanjohar are in Canberra promoting the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne,” Albanese wrote, emphasizing the festival’s 15-year history and its significance in the Indian-Australian community.

During the visit, Mukerji also marked a special milestone by unveiling a commemorative stamp honoring Yash Chopra, the legendary filmmaker celebrated for his contributions to Indian cinema. This stamp launch was part of the festival’s events and underscored Chopra’s impact on global pop culture. The ceremony saw the presence of numerous dignitaries and parliamentarians, reflecting the stamp’s importance in acknowledging Chopra’s influential legacy.

Mukerji expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “I’m truly honored to be part of the launch of Yash Chopra’s stamp. This event celebrates not just his remarkable career but also the enduring influence of Indian cinema globally. The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne continues to bridge cultures and strengthen creative ties between India and Australia.”

Festival Director Mitu Bhowmik Lange also highlighted the significance of the occasion. “Celebrating our 15th year with the unveiling of Yash Chopra’s stamp is a landmark moment for us. His legacy, as our first festival patron, has been pivotal in shaping the festival and supporting our mission.”

The Indian Film Festival of Melbourne will continue to showcase Indian cinema until August 25, 2024, further promoting cultural exchange and celebrating the rich legacy of Bollywood on an international stage.