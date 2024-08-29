‘Arzi’ song: Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Mukti Mohan’s sparkling chemistry in ‘A Wedding Story’

The excitement surrounding the upcoming supernatural-horror film ‘A Wedding Story’ has just escalated with the release of its latest song, “Arzi.” This new track showcases the electric on-screen chemistry between stars Vaibhav Tatwawadi and Mukti Mohan, adding to the film’s already high anticipation.

On Wednesday, Vaibhav Tatwawadi delighted fans by sharing the song video for “Arzi” on his Instagram account. The song, which beautifully underscores the romance between the film’s lead characters, is a harmonious blend of soulful melodies and evocative lyrics. Sung by Nikhita Gandhi and Rahi Sayed, the track features music composed by Rahi Sayed and lyrics crafted by Tripurari Kumar Sharma. The musical direction comes from Rahi Sayed and Sucheta Bhattacharjee, with Tallz handling the production.

Advertisement View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mukti Mohan (@muktimohan)

Following the release of the song, the film’s trailer has also been making waves. Mukti Mohan shared the gripping trailer on her Instagram, teasing fans with a chilling glimpse into the film’s plot. She posted, “The most horrifying wedding is coming soon! And you are all invited. But at your own risk. ‘A Wedding Story’ coming in cinemas on 30th August.”

The plot of ‘A Wedding Story’ revolves around a seemingly perfect wedding that quickly unravels into a nightmare, as eerie events begin to unsettle both the bride’s and groom’s families. The film promises a fresh take on the horror genre, blending traditional elements with spine-tingling suspense and atmospheric visuals. Based on real events, it delves into the darker side of wedding customs and traditions, offering a unique cinematic experience.

The movie boasts a strong cast including Mukti Mohan, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Lakshvir Singh Saran, Monica Chaudhary, Akshay Anand, Dr. Plom Khurana, and Piloo Vidyarthi. Directed by Abhinav Pareek and produced by Vinay Reddy, ‘A Wedding Story’ is written and produced by Shubho Shekhar Bhattacharjee under Boundless Blackbuck Films.

Set to release on August 30, ‘A Wedding Story’ promises to stand out in the supernatural horror genre, delivering both thrills and chills to audiences.